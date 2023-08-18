Accidents of stray camels grazing on some highways are repeated from time to time, which warns of many dangers if they cross into the road and cause traffic accidents.

The head of the Traffic Awareness and Safety Team at the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, confirmed that the accidents of stray camels recorded during the past five years, a significant and noticeable decrease, according to the statistics issued by the Ministry of Interior, which confirms that «these accidents are no longer visible in traffic accidents». .

Al-Naqbi stressed that the awareness campaigns carried out by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council and the General Directorate for Traffic Coordination, have contributed to reducing accidents of stray camels, in addition to the concerted efforts of the concerned authorities concerned with road safety.

Al-Naqbi, in statements via the Emirates News bulletin, called on camel owners and shepherds to adhere to traffic safety, and to prevent letting these camels enter the public road.

During the past years, the country’s roads witnessed some accidents that resulted in the injury and death of a number of individuals, as a result of the collision of the vehicle they were traveling in with a loose camel that suddenly left the road.

And stray animals appear on the roads of some areas, despite the fact that the competent authorities put fencing on the sides of many external roads.

According to specialists, the formation of sand dunes near the fence, as a result of winds and weather factors, contributes to enabling Jamal to cross the iron fence and enter the right of way, which requires urgent measures to be taken to ensure that no new traffic accidents occur.

Municipal departments in areas where the phenomenon of stray camels is common have intensified their efforts to implement awareness campaigns for livestock and camel owners in that region, to reduce the dangers of stray animals scattered on the roads, and to reduce the losses resulting from accidents caused by these animals.

The law obliges the owners of livestock, sheep and camels to keep their animals inside the farms and not to leave them loose without a shepherd, and they may not be transported except by means of special transport for that purpose, and they are far from residential areas and in places determined by the competent authority.

loose animal

There are many risks of stray animals on highways and inside residential cities, including causing serious accidents caused by animals rushing onto the roads, surprising drivers, and confusing the traffic situation on many roads due to the animals rushing and intercepting the movement of cars in the streets, as well as distorting the general view and residential areas due to the rush of animals. Animals towards inhabited areas, and the panic they cause to their inhabitants.

The law defines a stray animal as “an unowned animal that is found in a location, self-reliant, and not subject to the control and care of any owner.”