D.he authorities know exactly what is happening. But because their hands are legally tied, they have to watch how the recognition of alleged paternity is abused. There are examples of this from all over Germany. In Bremen it is about a few hundred people from Ghana and Nigeria. The method is widespread among Vietnamese in Berlin. From North Rhine-Westphalia there are reports on family associations from Balkan states whose asylum applications have previously been repeatedly rejected. But if a German father is suddenly presented for a baby, this “anchor child” receives German citizenship – and the family does not have to return to their home country, but receives residence rights and social benefits in Germany.

Because it is part of the system of pseudo-fatherhoods that the appreciative father himself also lives on state transfer payments and his alleged child will probably never be supported. Instead, the money flows in the opposite direction. The authorities assume that the men will receive several thousand euros in cash for recognizing their illegitimate paternity. The fertility of some of these men is great, at least on paper. At the Mönchengladbach job center, they know a man who has recognized 14 paternity and one who has even 15.

The FAZ has received a letter from the Arnsberg district government from 2019 in which the authority refers to gangs of smugglers in the background and warns of considerable economic damage, as a large number of people benefit from social benefits for years.

Obvious loophole in the law

The former federal administrative judge Harald Dörig, who for many years was ultimately responsible for immigration law, speaks of an obvious loophole in the law. The starting point was the modernized child law of 1997, explains Dörig. The reform of that time placed the concept of social fatherhood alongside physical fatherhood and designed its recognition to be “consciously low in preconditions”. The possibility of abuse was thus created and was soon used.

The federal government reacted by introducing an official right of appeal in the event of the improper recognition of paternity. However, this regulation was declared null and void by federal constitutional law in 2013. Since then, the authorities have been largely powerless once paternity has been recognized. The legislature also reacted to this and established preventive abuse control in 2017.

In practice, however, it quickly became apparent that this regulation can easily be circumvented. According to the current legal situation, you can freely choose at which youth welfare office, registry office, district court, German consulate or notary you have the acknowledgment of paternity certified. By far the most frequent recognition is done by notaries. According to the law, these are also obliged to carry out a detailed examination. However, the internal document from Arnsberg states that only a few cases are known in which notaries reported suspected cases to the immigration authorities. Instead, one knows of notaries who are involved in many allegedly abusive paternity recognitions.

The FAZ has received a letter from the Berlin immigration authority to the local chamber of notaries in which specific examples are given. According to this, a single notary certified more than 200 acknowledgments of paternity in 2017 alone. As a result, the law is “practically empty”, warns the authorities and admonishes the notaries: Such processes could damage “the image of the notary as the bearer of a public office conferred by the state”. At the request of the FAZ, the Federal Chamber of Notaries speaks of “individual cases”. There are no indications of incorrect handling and there is also no reason to influence the profession. Harald Dörig disagrees. The former federal judge – like many authorities – suspects that financial interests also play a role in the notaries involved.

So far, all attempts to close the obvious loophole in German law have failed. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia presented a bill to the Federal Council in the summer. However, the black and yellow state government withdrew its proposal in November because there was insufficient approval from other countries. At the federal level, there has been a quarrel about the pseudo-paternity between the Union-led Ministry of the Interior and the SPD-led Ministry of Justice for years. The current, in practice unsuitable legal situation from 2017 was already the result of a compromise between the SPD and CDU.

The interior department has since submitted several suggestions for changes. “Unfortunately, all attempts so far have failed due to the unwillingness of the Federal Ministry of Justice,” complains the domestic political spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, Mathias Middelberg. There are currently no further discussions on the matter, it is said from both sides. It is also no longer expected that there will be a solution in this legislative period, although on the Union side there is talk of a “considerable accumulation” of pseudo-paternity “with an increasing tendency”.

The former federal judge Dörig explains the defense of the Ministry of Justice with a concern about the existence of the reformed family law. Dörig has therefore drawn up a proposal on how to prevent abuse without affecting the reform of family law. One would only have to stipulate that the recognition of paternity must be submitted in advance to the immigration authorities for approval if one of the parents does not have German citizenship.