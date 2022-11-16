PROTOTYPE announces that the version Playstation 4 of the visual novel LOOPERS will be available worldwide starting next year February 16, 2023. The publisher announced it in the pages of the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. The title has already been available on PC in Japan since 2021, while the version for iOS and Android was launched in July of the same year. From June 2 of this year, the Nintendo Switch edition is available on Nintendo eShop all over the world.

The western edition of the game will contain English, Japanese and Simplified Chinese languages.

LOOPERS is a science fiction story told through the gripping writing of Ryukishi07 and the charming illustrations of Kei Mochizuki. We will follow a group of young people as they try to escape from a world where they relive August 1 over and over again. A visual novel so full of friendship, love, madness, laughter and emotion that it will leave us breathless.

