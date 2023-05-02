Marvelous Europe shared a new trailer for LOOP8: Summer of Gods which shows us some of the locations of the game, below which the translation of the interview with the game designer and screenwriter is available Yuri Shibamurawhich discusses the creation of the setting of Ashihara.

LOOP8: Summer of Gods will be available from next 1st of June in Japan and June 6th in the rest of the world on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

LOOP8: Summer of Gods – Location Trailer

What was the inspiration for Ashihara?

Yuri Shibamura, game designer and screenwriter: “The inspiration came from something I often hear when I’m sightseeing with my friends abroad: ‘I want to see schools and beaches like you see in anime!’ Added to this is the fact that, while they loved what they saw in the manga, they didn’t quite understand the Japanese school system. That’s why I created LOOP8.”

Did you grow up in a place similar to Ashihara?

Shibamura: “No, but it’s the kind of place any Japanese who grew up in the 80s will remember.”

What is your favorite place created for Ashihara and why?

Shibamura: “My favorite place is the slope leading up to the house. It’s just like the landscape of Kure, where I lived for a while. It seems very uncomfortable, also because there is no way to get into it by car!”

Have you visited coastal cities of Japan for research?

Shibamura: “No, but even if I didn’t go there I remember them well, both the beautiful ones and the less beautiful ones.”

How did you shape the 80s nostalgia feel of the game?

Shibamura: “Maybe it’s not strictly Japan-related, but one of the fundamental aspects of the Japanese landscape is that it can’t be separated from history. This is where we started from, from history. In the early 1980s, there were many old buildings, because Japan had not yet established earthquake resistance standards and there was no construction rush generated by the economic boom. If you take a map of Japan from the Jomon period and all its development up to the Edo period you can simulate tsunami damage and see where houses were built each time to avoid the next one. It’s why there are so many houses on the hillside. The flat areas are no longer residential areas, but have become commercial districts above the remnants of where people once lived.”

Are you an anime fan? Were there specific animated series or films that inspired the setting and atmosphere of the game?

Shibamura: “I used to watch the kind of anime that was broadcast on American cable TV about ten years ago, so that I could show it to my friends. A trivial answer on the setting could be Ponyo on the cliff, simply because the regions look alike and the game’s one also overlooks the Seto Inland Sea, but I think the atmosphere is different.

What aspect or theme of Ashihara do you hope fans will pick up on most while playing?

Shibamura: “Would you fight someone who was your friend until yesterday? Another theme of this game is that Japan loves to delve into the affairs of its enemies.”

Did the team consult cultural institutions or famous places (countryside shrines, etc.) while searching for Ashihara?

Shibamura: “Yes, we did: historically the Japanese have ‘externalized’ their beliefs, so even when you ask locals who a shrine’s deity is dedicated to, they often don’t know the answer. They can organize parties and cults without knowing the name of the deity. Because of this, I had to do some real research into the types of deities that are historically enclosed in these types of places.

For example, even when a deity’s name has been changed or forgotten over the years, it is always possible to trace back the original deity once you start digging, tracing the lineage through things like how the sacred rope is tied. shimenawa. Even when the original deity has been completely forgotten in the local area, the written records of Edo-era shrine commissioners may still hold the answer.”

Source: Marvelous Europe