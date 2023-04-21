XSEED Games And Marvelous have released new gameplay for the highly anticipated LOOP8: Summer of Gods, arriving in June. Inside the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to take a preview look at one of the protagonist’s days Nini and the confrontation with the first boss of the game.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that LOOP8: Summer of Gods will be available in Europe starting from June 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: Marvelous Europe