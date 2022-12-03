With a combined action, XSEED Games And Marvelous Europe they bring to the net a gallery of images and a gameplay localized in English of the title LOOP8: Summer of Godstitle coming up Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc in spring 2023 in our territory, while in Japan already in March 2023.

The game follows the story of the protagonist Nini and his companions in an attempt to bring down the Kegai, of the dangerous demonic entities that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction. Nini grew up on the now decayed space station called Hope, but will return to earth to spend the summer in Ashihara, one of mankind’s last remaining temples. Thanks to the skill Demon Sightis able to use her special connection to the Gods to reset the world, with each cycle allowing the entire party to loop through the eighth month until things go their way…or until the Kegai won’t win.

Below you can find the new media released for the game!

Gameplay

Images

Source: XSEED Games, Marvelous Europe Street Gematsu