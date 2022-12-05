Marvelous Europe has shared a new gameplay trailer for LOOP8: Summer of Godsarriving during next spring on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC via Steam. In this new gameplay we can see the western version of the game, localized in English, through the interactions between the protagonist and the other characters and a look at the combat system.

LOOP8 follows the story of Nini and his companions, in an attempt to bring down the Kegai, dangerous demonic entities that have brought the human race to the brink of extinction. Nini grew up on a decayed space station called Hopebut returns to Earth to spend the summer at Ashihara, one of the last remaining temples of mankind. Thanks to the skill called Demon Sight she is able to make her own special connection with the Gods to reset the world, with each cycle allowing the entire group to loop through the eighth month again until things go their way. Or until the Kegai have the upper hand.

LOOP8: Summer of Gods – Gameplay Trailer

Source: Marvelous Europe