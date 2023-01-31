Marvelous And SIEG Games officially communicate that the title Loop8: Summer of Gods will delay its Japanese release on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc. In fact, the game should have been released on March 16th in Japan, while now it will see the light only from1st of June in console version and since June 6th on Steam.

At the moment the news is focused only on the Japanese release, and there is no news regarding a postponement of the western release as well. However, it could arrive at any moment, given that the game should have arrived in our territory during the summer.

Source: Marvelous, SIEG Games Street Gematsu