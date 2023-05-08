Marvelous! And SIEG Games have shared a new Japanese-language trailer for the RPG online LOOP8: Summer of Godscalled “Guide to living in Ashihara”. It is a six-minute trailer that introduces the ordinary and extraordinary daily life in the town of Ashiharawhere the game is set. The trailer focuses on the mechanics of developing relationships with other characters.

LOOP8: Summer of Gods will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in Japan from June 1st, while it will arrive on consoles and pc in the rest of the world the June 6th.

LOOP8: Summer of Gods – Life in Ashihara

Source: Marvelous! Street Gematsu