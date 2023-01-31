Marvelous Europe has finally unveiled the European release date for LOOP8: Summer of GodsRPG developed by SIEG Games. The title will be available from June 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The physical edition will be released at introductory price of €49.99 through some selected retailers. At the moment, the pre-order page for Italy has not yet been opened, while it is already possible to pre-order it in other parts of Europe.

For now there is still no information on the digital editions of the title, but the software house has anticipated that it will reveal them in the future. Waiting to find out more, we leave you with a new trailer dedicated to the game, as always wishing you a good vision!

Source: Marvelous Europe