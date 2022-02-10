A brand new RPG branded Marvelous is coming, and his name is LOOP8. According to the first information released, it is a game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switchwhose debut in Japan is set for the course of 2022.

Are you ready to learn more about the game? Get comfortable!

History

Eight months after hope for humanity was destroyed …

The protagonist Nini, who has lost his home and family to the ancient calamity known as “Kegai”, arrives in the quiet country town of Ashiharanakatsu to be with his mother’s relatives.

He was greeted by Konoha, a girl who claims to be his relative.

The people who live on this earth say that there is nothing special about this city …

“It is wrong to say that this city has nothing.”

The mountains, the ocean, the old houses, the new friends, the coexistence with her, the gravity …

For Nini, whose entire world was the space station, all of this was new.

“Forget it. There is no place in the world where ‘Kegai’ do not appear ”.

A fox-eared girl who calls herself a backup of the Gods; a mysterious floating sphere that shines in the sky. In this town where everyday life and the extraordinary intertwine, Nini’s radiant and stressful summer begins.

About the game

LOOP8 is an RPG where you live your “daily life” and fight “the extraordinary”. Experience a summer of your own as you build relationships with the people around you, while battling the calamities known as “Kegai”.