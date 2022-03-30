Four Quarters, the Russian studio that created the hit indie Loop Heroencouraged users to pirate the game using Torrent. Let’s see why.

The Russian team of Loop Hero – who publicly pleaded against the war – encouraged their followers to “help raise the pirate flag” in a March 27, 2022 post on Russian social media VK. The team also shared a torrent link.

Following this, a user asked how he could support the team during the current crisis (remember that Steam has blocked payments to developers in Russia, as well as in Belarus and Ukraine). However, Four Quarters said they can do it on their own and spend their time and money with the people we love.

Loop Hero, one level

This statement caught public attention and so the team posted a new update stating again that “there is nothing wrong with torrenting“Remember that Russian players have suffered blocks and cannot buy games on Steam and other platforms, so for them the only way to access Loop Hero is to pirate it.

Finally, the Loop Hero team also unveiled a few news about the future. The next PC update is 80% of development. A patch for the Switch version is also in the works. The mobile versions will arrive later, however, after the updates to the other two versions of the game. Finally, it was said that there are no PlayStation and Xbox versions planned for the moment.

The world of video games constantly intersects with the current war between Russia and Ukraine: for example, a video of Arma III has been mistaken for a real war scene, even by the Ministry.