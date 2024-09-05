GameMill Entertainment has announced the release date Of Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sportsthe crazy sports game based on the characters and settings of the Looney Tunes animated series, which returns to show itself in a video mainly focused on basketball.

Developed by Bamtang Games, Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports will be available on September 27, 2024 on PC and consoles and offers a series of sports disciplines in the typical style of the animated world of Warner Bros., with pre-orders open from today.

The game will be available in a standard edition for $49.99 and a Deluxe Edition for $59.99, which also includes the exclusive Yosemite Sam character, Golden Outlaws uniforms, and the western-themed “Wild West Sports” pack.