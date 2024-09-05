GameMill Entertainment has announced the release date Of Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sportsthe crazy sports game based on the characters and settings of the Looney Tunes animated series, which returns to show itself in a video mainly focused on basketball.
Developed by Bamtang Games, Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports will be available on September 27, 2024 on PC and consoles and offers a series of sports disciplines in the typical style of the animated world of Warner Bros., with pre-orders open from today.
The game will be available in a standard edition for $49.99 and a Deluxe Edition for $59.99, which also includes the exclusive Yosemite Sam character, Golden Outlaws uniforms, and the western-themed “Wild West Sports” pack.
The Crazy World of Sports According to Looney Tunes
For the occasion, a new video was also released that focuses on basketball, also obviously filtered through the particular vision of Looney Tunes.
Among the disciplines provided for are precisely the basketball, football, golf and tenniswith the possibility of playing single-player but above all multiplayer, online and local.
Beyond the basic rules, which are taken from real ones, the various sports are enriched by situations that are far from realistic, with special moves and out of the ordinary abilities that characterize the various characters, giving life to decidedly spectacular and rather humorous matches, in the classic style of the franchise.
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports was revealed during last June’s Nintendo Direct, and has a more defined release date.
