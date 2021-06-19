Although it is already operating in different locations around the world, HBO Max will arrive in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29 of this year. With your arrival in our region, the platform will seek to face strong competitors such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

Although ‘The House of the Mouse’ has opted to give a blow to nostalgia with its catalog full of childhood memories, it has also directed its productions to revive its classics and extend the titles that have meant a great performance at the box office. For its part, HBO Max has its own cards up its sleeve.

Different international media have communicated that the arrival of the platform will be accompanied – in addition to its extensive catalog of acquisitions and its own titles – with the adventures of Bugs Bunny and company in Looney tunes cartoons, a title that promises to maintain the essence that so characterized the original production.

The series will arrive with the first ten full episodes streaming. Likewise, it has been announced that it will also be released through Cartoon Network, where the first episode will premiere on June 29 at 7:00 pm in Chile (a time that it will share with Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico), while the The rest will be released as of July 5.

On the other hand, it has emerged that Looney Tunes Cartoons is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation, along with Sam Register (Teen Titans in Action) and Peter Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa), who will serve as executive producers. In addition, it is known that the characters confirmed for this new installment, besides bunny, it’s Sam Whiskers, Porky, Lucas Duck, Elmer fudd, among others.