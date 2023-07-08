EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a data base updated with all known cases. If you know of a case that has not seen the light of day, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

─────────

With the company of his camera, the Italian photojournalist Simone Padovani traveled almost 25,000 kilometers during the first five months of last year to meet with victims of pedophilia to photograph and interview them on video. The objective was to make society aware of the problem and act to prevent these events from happening again. The result of that work is Shame-European stories, the exhibition that comes to Madrid on sexual abuse of minors in state institutions and in the Church of 19 European countries. It is located inside the O Lumen center, a Dominican church transformed into an artistic-cultural space. There, hanging on the walls, are the portraits of 54 victims who suffered abuse as children. They observe the viewer with glazed eyes, looks that are similar to mirrors that reflect the horror and the constant struggle of these people to break down the silent wall of pedophilia.

The exhibition, created by the Swedish philanthropist Guido Fluri, is also a review of how these countries looked the other way when these people decided to report their case and how the competent institution covered up the crime and protected the abuser. Along with the images there is a short text, in the first person, about the history and pain of each victim. Admission is free and it will be open until July 21.

Standing between the frames is Fernando García-Salmones, one of the first victims to tell EL PAÍS about his case and whose face appears in one of the photographs. García-Salmones was encouraged to write to this newspaper in 2018 to tell his story. At that time, only 36 cases of pedophilia were known in the Church, but his testimony helped other victims to come to light and the silence about pedophilia to dissipate. Since then, the number of cases has risen to 1,020 defendants and 2,137 victims, according to the accounts of this newspaper.

“I wish we weren’t here. The church had to be on the side of the good guys. These photos are a reflection of the pain, the loneliness, the injustice of a life that allows these things”, thus begins the letter that García-Salmones read to those present during the inauguration. Among them was José Cobo, the new Archbishop of Madrid. Cobo, who promoted the Repara office for victim care as auxiliary bishop —one of the few in the Spanish Church that provides data on the cases it receives and attends to— intoned the mea culpa: “We do not want to be left alone in asking for forgiveness. We want to work, sharing scars and facilitating healing processes, where each victim is put at the center, knowing our poverties and our mistakes, so that the abuse is no longer covered up”.

That is precisely what victims like García-Salmones are demanding, “that this never happen again.” They are collecting signatures to demand that the European Union take concrete measures to prevent sexual abuse online: “Force internet providers to report sexual abuse of minors committed in their services”, “intensify the fight” against these crimes and “guarantee the necessary support and justice for the victims”.

An idea publicly applauded by Marija Pejčinović, Secretary General of the Council of Europe: “This project, initiated in Switzerland, aims to shed light on the reality of child sexual abuse with a very important emphasis on individual first-hand experiences. ”.

Fernando García-Salmones, a victim of abuse in the ecclesiastical sphere, poses in front of his portrait in the exhibition ‘Shame-European stories’ in the O Lumen space, in Madrid. Andrea Comas

Another of the promoters of the exhibition in Spain has been the association of victims Infancia Robadas, chaired by Juan Cuatrecasas, father of a child who suffered abuse between 2008 and 2011 by the pedophile José María Martínez Sanz, member and teacher of an Opus school God in Bizkaia. Cuatrecasas was also a socialist deputy in Congress. As he has been doing for 15 years, the president of Infancia Robada asked for “recognition” of the victims and that public institutions allocate resources so that those affected are repaired.

The exhibited portraits are much more than photos. Each one is a door to a particular hell, an obstacle course where there is no finish line. One example is the story of Cuatrecasas’s 26-year-old son, also called Juan. When his parents denounced Martínez Sanz, the school carried out a smear campaign by opening a web portal to defend the teacher. Despite the fact that Martínez was firmly convicted by the Supreme Court in 2018 for abusing Juan, Opus Dei has never apologized.

The text that accompanies Juan’s photo says: “There is something even more hurtful than abuse: cover-up and re-victimization. The Church should be in charge of mitigating the pain caused by these crimes and more so being the visible face of the very good and of Christianity. Someone who presumes to carry the banner of goodness can never commit these crimes and when they do, they should be punished more harshly.”

Juan Cuatrecasas, victim of abuse at the Gaztelueta school in Bizkaia by Opus Dei, during the opening of the exhibition. santi vedri

Opus Dei opened a canonical investigation that declared Martínez innocent, but last September the Pope ordered the case to be reopened. The prelature issued a brief statement: “We once again express our rejection of any type of abuse (…). We hope that this new process helps heal wounds and shed greater clarity on the case.”

Of the 54 portraits that appear in the exhibition, four are of Spaniards. Not all are victims of pedophilia in religious institutions. Pepe, 49, was sexually assaulted by his soccer coach between the ages of eight and 11. “The year the abuse began was like an ax blow in my life. Until then he was a brave and happy boy. I started to have fears. I started having night terrors. I started to have manias. A situation that did not let me live, that anguished me, that overwhelmed me, ”he says in the text under his photo.

Some of the protagonists are no longer there. This is the case of Emiliano Álvarez, one of the first victims who told her story in this video diary. He passed away a year ago, in August. In 2017 he began a crusade against the bishopric of Astorga, which covered up Ángel Sánchez Cao for decades, the priest who abused him between 1976 and 1978 in the La Bañeza Minor Seminary. In the photograph, his gaze is still alive, like the cry that he repeated so many times before the doors of the bishopric: “Justice for the victims.”