The well-received Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 looks soon to launch on Nintendo Switch.

That’s according to a string of teasing tweets from various Activision game accounts last night, all interacting with the Birdman himself.

Tony Hawk – who has previously revealed his games on Twitter a little earlier than he should have – last night engaged in a convo with the official Crash Bandicoot, Nintendo of America and Activision accounts. It was not subtle.

Hawk wrote that he had heard Crash Bandicoot was now on Switch, and asked the marsupial if he could help out with his own series. Right on cue, Nintendo joined in. Activision replied with an eyes emoji.

If this works I owe @CrashBandicoot a customized skateboard? maybe on old-school shape for those big feet. – Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 23, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

C? Mon Crash make it happen for @TonyHawkTheGame! – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Developed by Skylanders studio Vicarious Visions, the compilation originally launched for PC, PS4 and Xbox One last September to positive reviews. It brings together characters and levels from the first two Tony Hawk’s games, as well as Jack Black as Officer Dick.

Sales were strong and hopes were high that Vicarious Visions would next work on a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – though Activision has now merged the team into Blizzard to work on Overwatch 2 instead.