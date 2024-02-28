Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Forest fires rage in Texas, forcing residents to evacuate © Flower Mound Fire Department/dpa

Several large forest fires have broken out in the US state of Texas. Strong winds and dry air promote the fire. Many people have to leave their homes.

Washington/Houston – Wildfires in Texas spread to roads and devastate the second largest state USA. Republican Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 60 communities on Tuesday so that aid could be better coordinated centrally. The threat has led to evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders for several communities in the region. Dozens of fires were also raging in the south of Chile – authorities have already reported over 100 deaths.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer At least five growing wildfires are currently threatening communities in the Texas Panhandle. The broadcaster CNN According to the report, almost 370,000 hectares have been burned by the fires so far.

Ongoing forest fires: Residents should keep water consumption as low as possible

“The fires still have enough fuel to continue,” National Weather Service Amarillo meteorologist Christian Rangel told the television station Tuesday evening. The fire brigade is fighting the rapidly spreading forest fires. But strong winds fan the flames.

“Texans are urged to limit activities that could generate sparks and take precautions to ensure the safety of their loved ones,” the governor warned. In the town of Fritch, about 30 miles northeast of Amarillo, city officials also asked residents to keep water use to a minimum to help firefighters fight the flames.

Bush and forest fires occur again and again in several US states

Abbott fears that weather conditions are not expected to improve in the coming days, meaning the wildfires could become even larger and more dangerous. According to media reports, the small Texas town of Canadian, near the border with the state of Oklahoma, is particularly at risk. “It looks like the end of the world. All the trees are covered in white ash,” a shopkeeper in the city told the CNN.

Texas also has the second-most population of any US state after California. Due to the climate, bush and forest fires occur again and again in the states of California, Oregon and Washington as well as in other states, especially in the south and southwest of the USA. Last year, violent forest fires raged around the globe – it was particularly bad in Canada. Due to countless forest fires in Canada, even New York was drowned in acrid smoke. (vw with dpa)