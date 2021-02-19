Fortnite’s next crossover characters look like they’ll come from the world of Street Fighter.

That’s according to leaked assets that relate to this season’s next in-game portal – a window to another dimension in the growing Fortnite multiverse which heralds the arrival of a new franchise collaboration.

Today, images to be shown within the next portal (codenamed “Skirmish”) were decrypted by Epic and scooped up by reliable dataminer ShiinaBR. The pictures show the background of the Suzaku Castle level from Street Fighter 2, while the music is a distorted version of Ryu’s theme.

Two encrypted characters relating to this portal are expected to arrive in Fortnite’s item shop over the next couple of days.

The identity of these characters is still unknown – their files currently remain encrypted – though dataminers have pointed to one male and one female character being added. Ryu and Chun-Li?

Fortnite added its first video game crossover characters late last year, with Master Chief and Kratos skins released on all platforms to celebrate the arrival of Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5.

This season has also seen portals open up to bring characters from The Walking Dead, Terminator and Predator franchises to Fortnite.

Street Fighter characters have, of course, popped up in other games before. Ryu is playable in Smash Bros. on 3DS, Wii U and Nintendo Switch.