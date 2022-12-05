Ahead of a formal announcement, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release date appears to have popped up online.

According to Steamplayers will be able to head to a galaxy far, far away with Cal Kestis on 16th March, 2023. This date was visible briefly this afternoon – though has now been changed to “coming soon”.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s official teaser.

Many were expecting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release date to be revealed at The Game Awards this Thursday, so we will let you know when this date is made official.



A screenshot of Steam’s listing for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor before the date was removed.

This apparent slip-up by Steam does tie in with previous rumors surrounding the game’s release date. Back in July, eagle-eyed users spotted that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was listed as releasing in “Early March 2023” on PlayStation Network’s internal database.

Then, as recently as last month, EA said it had a “major IP” due to arrive before 31st March next year. At this point in time, the publisher said it was holding off on its big reveal until closer to this game’s release.

However, as Tom noted at the time, the sequel to 2019’s popular Jedi: Fallen Order is really the only thing on EA’s slate this “major IP” without a release date could be.

This date is not the only leak to befall Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While it was officially unveiled in May along with a new trailer, leaks prior to this announcement revealed the game would be dropping the Fallen Order name and that it would be arriving some time next year.

So far, we know that the game will pick up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and see protagonist Cal ensuring he always stays one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit. All the while, he will”[continue] to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy”.

Given that its release date is seemingly only a few months away (how are we nearly in 2023?!), we will surely have more news and footage for the game soon. Watch this space.