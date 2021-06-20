Following the release of a new video teaser showcasing what’s new in the upcoming TAEGO update for PUBG, fans think they’ve discovered new features coming the original battle royale game, including new weapons, vehicles, a new zone feature, and even self pick- up.

According to an analysis by dataminer PlayerIGN (thanks, PCGN), as well as self-pickup, TAEGO’s new 8×8 map will also feature a new Pony Coupe vehicle, 5.56 K2 Assault Rifle, 5.56 K12 DMR, a “new airdrop type”, a possible new Zone feature, and the return of Paramo’s Chinook helicopter.

A second teaser and screenshots released in Korea also suggest we’ll see a palace and a school on the new map, with rumors the new content will be available to play on the PC Test Server from 30th June.

New features in 8×8 map TAEGO via trailer: ? Pony Coupe vehicle

? Possible self pickup?

? 5.56 K2 Assault Rifle

? 5.56 K12 DMR

? New Airdrop Type

? Possible new Zone feature

? Chinook helicopter (from Paramo) is back https://t.co/3GsGQTuZZr pic.twitter.com/ihvOWGMzCw – PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) June 20, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Interestingly, the rumor of self pickup has been further stoked by a the French-language PUBG Twitter account that teased: “Combat doesn’t stop at death”.

TAEGO is set to release on PC on 7th July, and consoles on 15th July.

17 million people have now signed up for upcoming mobile title PUBG: New State.

PUBG: New State was announced back in February and described as the “only mobile successor to the original PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”. It’s a futuristic version of PUBG set after the events of the original game and is supposed to have “ultra-realistic graphics” that will surpass “what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics”, along with some new game mechanics like dodging, drone calls , and support requests.

Pre-registration was opened up following the game’s announcement, with players able to register their interest via Google Play and the App Store … and it seems to have received a lot of attention.