Payday 3 looks set to arrive on 21st September, according to a new launch date which has leaked online.

The release date for Starbreeze’s heist shooter sequel was spotted by Updating Lumiaa Twitter account which regularly surfaces listings on the Microsoft Store before they are publicly visible.

It’s interesting timing for a Payday 3 launch date to appear – just a day before Summer Game Fest 2023 kicks off in earnest with an announcement-filled livestream. Other events from Xbox, Ubisoft and Capcom are also set to follow in the coming days.

Payday celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Payday 3 will be set in a “living, enormous representation” of New York City, Starbreeze said back in 2021.

Set several years after Payday 2, this follow-up will see the gang brought out of retirement in a changed world – one with “cryptocurrencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role”.

It’s been a long wait for Payday 3, after a decade of Payday 2 post-launch support and no shortage of trouble for Starbreeze itself.

Here’s hoping we get this date locked down for define as soon as possible.