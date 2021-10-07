After a long wait, Sony Pictures released the first preview of what we know today as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. This film was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and is adapted from the first games of Capcom.

Now, as expected, as well as surely there are people who were satisfied with that first advance, there are those who flatly criticize with a sword Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City by how it looks.

The comments are not at all encouraging, on the contrary, they express all kinds of negative ideas around the production of Screen Gems and Constantin Film which will be released on November 24 in theaters around the world.

It should be emphasized that Johannes Roberts stated that it was inspired by films like Halloween, Assault on Precinct 13 and The Fog, in addition to being considered a fan of video games from resident Evil.

Here’s what fans had to say about the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer

As we mentioned, Twitter users were the ones who took advantage of this social network to express their annoyance at how the progress of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Among the comments we can find that they refer to this advance as an April Fool’s day joke.

The user below reveals that it looks like a fan movie or adult movie parody on an extra low budget, plus many characters don’t look good.

Then we have another user who is not happy about the music and how the protagonists of this movie look.

It is worth noting that these are not the only statements from fans about this new film adaptation of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. They do not have to like it by force, so they have every right to express themselves.

Now you just have to see the movie that opens on November 24 in theaters. Do you want to go see it?