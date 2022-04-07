The Nintendo 3DS it was officially discontinued in September 2020, however, for many users this is still one of their favorite consoles. Sadly, acquiring new software for this platform has become more difficult in recent years, although it seems that the big n has been reprinting several of his cartridges, especially those that are harder to come by.

Several users on the internet noticed that some games of the 3DS now they have a box and a different packaging than the one already known, as you can see in the following images:

At the moment, it seems that this has only been happening in European stores and some of the games that have received this treatment are the following:

– Dragon Quests VII and VIII

– Fire Emblem Awakening

– BravelyDefault

– Majora’s Mask 3D

– Devil Survivor 2

– Stella Glow

– Kirby: Planet Robobot

– Luigi’s Mansion Remake(?)

On the other hand, some stores in the US have confirmed that, as far as they know, production of 3DS games has long since come to an end and the Big N has no intention of reprinting any more copies.

3DS RESTOCK!

3ds physical cartridges are done! No more cartridges will be produced from Nintendo 😥 But this is where indie stores like #videogamesnewyork step in to keep the systems alive FOREVERRRRRRRR! We are stocking up on all games for the last reprints. @GameHistoryOrg pic.twitter.com/yB7O9vtkhQ — Videogamesnewyork | Open 10-8 Daily Masks Required (@VideoGamesNYC) March 17, 2022

Whatever the case, it seems that Nintendo is making a last effort to squeeze what is left of life from the dear 3DS.

Publisher’s note: Sadly, that’s how console life cycles work, though the case of Nintendo in particular is quite controversial due to the closure of the 3DS and Wii eShop. Thousands of games will be lost forever because of this, and the Japanese firm no longer intends to preserve them.

