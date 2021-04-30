A Nintendo Switch version of Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom looks to be on the way.

This version, named Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom: Prince’s Edition, has popped up on the ESA ratings board with no further explanation (as spotted by Gematsu).

Originally released for PC and PlayStation 4 back in 2018, this role-playing game sequel later received a smattering of DLC add-ons. Presumably the “Prince’s Edition” Nintendo Switch version will wrap these in?

A standalone story separate from the wonderful Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, this follow-up was generally well-received – though some fans missed the previous game’s characters and companion system.

Years late, Wrath of the White Witch did turn up on Nintendo Switch – so it’s not a huge surprise to see Revenant Kingdom apparently set to do the same.

“Not the charmer its predecessor was, but a jolly 40 hour epic with dashing combat and an engrossing empire-building subgame,” Edwin wrote in Eurogamer’s Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom review.