Microsoft is reportedly testing 1080p for Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming.

According to Windows Central, anonymous but “trusted” sources sent screenshots of Hellblade running via xCloud, alleging that the streaming resolution was 1920×1080.

Up until now, the hardware had previously only been able to run in 720p, but it seems Microsoft is now planning to refresh the streaming servers from “Xbox One architecture” to that of the Xbox Series X. If successful, it will bring xCloud in line with other streaming services such as GeForce Now and Google Stadia, which already offer 1080p (thanks, VG24 / 7).

Microsoft already offers game streaming to Android devices as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and previously announced it would build a browser-based solution to get around Apple’s restrictions which have blocked an xCloud app for iPhones and iPads.

ICYMI, Microsoft is getting closer to launching the browser-based version of its xCloud game streaming service, and now images of it in action have popped up online. Screenshots from a working build of the service showed a version currently in testing by Microsoft employees.

A familiar library of cloud-based games available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can be seen, along with sections for genres, recently-added games, and those leaving the catalog soon.