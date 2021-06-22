It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone’s controversial Roze skin is finally, properly nerfed.

Developer Raven made a change to the skin for the start of Season 4, and it has brightened up what was a very dark outfit for operator Roze.

Activision’s battle royale has for months come under fire for a particular skin for Roze, which many considered “pay-to-win”.

Last year the “Rook” skin for Roze was sold as part of the Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 premium battle pass (it was a tier 100 unlock).

The issue had to do with the way the outfit looked: it was entirely black without any reflective surfaces, which meant it was very difficult to spot in dark areas of the game. Even Roze’s eyes were surrounded in black facepaint.

Anyone who’s played Warzone knows there are plenty of dark areas in the map to hole up in. Playing the battle royale in solos can feel like a particularly campy time. Add to this Roze’s Rook skin, and you could end up in situations like this:

Raven had a stab at fixing the Roze skin in Season 3, but the change failed to make a significant difference. Now though, with the launch of Season 4, the scourge of the Roze skin finally appears to be at an end.

Call of Duty YouTuber TheXclusiveAce conducted some testing (check out the video below) and Roze now looks much more visible in dark areas, such as inside buildings when viewed from the outside. There’s an almost glow-like effect to the skin, giving it a sort of gray tint as opposed to a jet-black look that was practically invisible in the shadows.

Hopefully that’s that for Roze, although I suspect other troublesome skins will emerge – or perhaps remain hidden – in Warzone’s shadows.