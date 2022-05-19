Ancient Egypt-set Assassin’s Creed Origins looks set to receive a 60fps update for current-gen consoles in the near future.

The update has not yet been officially announced by Ubisoft, but details of its impending arrival on PlayStation 5 were scooped up by PlayStation Sizea Twitter account which regularly crawls behind the scenes of the PlayStation Store.

Patch notes for the update include an option to enable a “higher framerate” on PS5, and a “franchise menu”. The update is expected to launch next week.

Assassin’s Creed Origins reset the series back to the ancient world.

Ubisoft previously added a 60fps option to Origins sequel Odyssey, the series’ brilliant entry set in Ancient Greece. Similarly, Odyssey now boasts a “franchise menu” which shows off and recommends various other recent Assassin’s Creed games, such as Valhalla.

When that arrived, Ubisoft said it was investigating the technical possibility of doing similar for Origins and, well, here we are.

Of course, Odyssey’s update arrived ahead of a very enjoyable crossover between its star Kassandra and Valhalla’s Eivor, with new playable story missions in each game.

Without spoiling anything that went on there, fans are really hoping for similar in Origins, and a new crossover with its brilliant star Bayek. There’s no mention of that, so far.