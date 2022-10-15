Not even the first disadvantage of the season stops Gasperini’s Atalanta who, waiting for Napoli-Bologna, returns to the top of the standings by beating 2-1 a Sassuolo who also does not defeat. The Emilians sprint with Kyriakopoulos, but then let themselves be overtaken by Pasalic and the usual Lookman (third consecutive goal) and again lose Berardi, who returned after a month and a half and able to take a sensational crossbar before leaving the field dejected.

first half

–

Gasperini prefers Pasalic to Ederson as an attacking midfielder behind Lookman and Muriel. Without Hateboer, disqualified, Soppy moves to the right, with Maehle on the opposite side. Dionisi instead finds Berardi and Traore from the bench, but must give up Laurentiè, and – on the sides of Pinamonti, long pursued by the Goddess last summer – places the young D’Andrea (2004) and Kyriakopoulos. Sassuolo comes out better from the blocks, with D’Andrea and Frattesi himself putting Scalvini and Koopmeinrers in difficulty on the right. The Dutchman often lowers himself to set up with his razors, but in marking he leaves too much room for Frattesi. Good for Gasp that the adapted Kyriakopoulos kicked badly in the 8th minute. Almost as if the two teams want to pay homage to the central grandstand, Atalanta also hangs on the same side of the pitch, with Maehle inspired and Muriel who loves to stay wide and creates dangers every time he opens the gas on the left. Too bad that with Lookman on the other side, no one goes to occupy the area. When Pasalic does it, Advice outbound walls him. In the moment in which Atalanta seems to take over the match and complains about some no whistles from Marcenaro, in the end of time Sassuolo passes with another lunge on the right, with D’Andrea brushing for the left-handed of Kyriakopoulos’ life , who slips it on the fly under the crossbar. For the first time at a disadvantage this year, the Dea, however, does not break down and in the recovery finds the equal with Pasalic unmarked by a great play by Soppy after Consiglio had not kept a low cross from Koopmeiners from the inevitable left.