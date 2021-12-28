Two days after losing 6-3 to the leader, the Foxes received the second classified. They did it with a team plagued by casualties, like against Manchester City, but with the return of Jamie Vardy to the starting position. The attacker was injured last week at Anfield, precisely in the League Cup tie that Jürgen Klopp’s men won. They arrived at the meeting on Tuesday at a better time. With their weekend duel against Leeds United suspended, the scousers recovered important troops such as Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho. The script seemed written. And the start of the game confirmed the prediction. Liverpool dominated, finding themselves taking the lead due to the locals’ drive to lose balls and concede possession to their rival. Mohamed Salah had a chance to open the scoring in the 15th minute, but missed a penalty for the first time in four years. It wasn’t a good shot, and neither was the header that followed Kasper Schmeichel’s save. The Egyptian caught the rebound, but sent it to the crossbar. The visitors insisted, who ran into the Danish goalkeeper twice more.

Liverpool frustrated, the spaces appeared. James Maddison took advantage of them to direct his own. Leicester City’s recovery, however, lasted just five minutes. Before the break, the domain was again for those in red. As would also happen in the second half. Diogo Jota got tired of looking for Sadio Mané with balls behind the defense. By the time he finally did, in the 54th minute, the Senegalese shot hard and high, too high. Visitors began to despair, the premises were increasingly comfortable. Having held his goal to zero for almost an hour, Brendan Rodgers brought in Youri Tielemans and Ademola Lookman. He left Vardy alone in front and reinforced the center of the field. Lookman, unlike Iheanacho, became strong on the left wing. And he broke the game script with his speed and verticality. It took him two minutes to score. The ex of the Everton began the attack in the center of the field, and finished it inside the area after leaning on Dewsbury-Hall. Goal. Surprise. Klopp sent men to the attack, admitted Firmino and they overwhelmed Leicester until the last moment. The King Power Stadium celebrated the victory with the final whistle, theirs returned to the upper half of the table. They are five points behind European positions. Liverpool, meanwhile, is losing steam. Manchester City escapes him, who are already six points above.