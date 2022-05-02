Fans of “There is room in the background” are counting down the hours for what will be the long-awaited return of this beloved series after several years of absence. The production will have some familiar faces that will not be part of this new season, but in their place will be national acting figures who seek to make a name for themselves through the screen of América TV.

This is the case of Franco Pennano, an actor who is only 25 years old and who will seek to stand out among all the stars that are part of the television series produced by the Santa Beatriz channel. Despite his young age, the interpreter has some experience on the small screens in titles that at the time gave something to talk about.

Who is Franco Pennano, the actor who promises to surprise in “In the background there is room”?

At the beginning of the year 2018, Franco appeared in a Latina Noticias report as a young man who camped outside the channel looking for his lost love. The young man had written a series of posters and even set up a small tent to later be interviewed by a reporter.

In the end, it was all about an advertising campaign to announce the launch of “Torbellino, 20 years later”, of which he was a part. Unfortunately, for Pennanethe novel had to be taken off the air sooner than expected due to the low audience it received despite having figures such as Deyvis Orosco, Bárbara Cayo, Fiorella Cayo or Erika Villalobos.

Franco Pennano and his participation in “Back to the neighborhood”

After this short first step on the small screen, Franco Pennano, led by Efraín Aguilar, entered “Back to the neighborhood” in 2019. The actor gave life to the character called Percy Flores, who started as a new student at Lily’s school and later fell in love with her during the series.

It was several months in that production and now he will have the chance to achieve success in one of the most memorable TV series of recent years. As recalled, Pennane was publicly featured on his sister’s social media flower, who is also an actress, back in 2018.

Franco Pennano was confirmed as a new member of “Al fondo hay lugar”

On April 25, “America shows” publicly presented the new figures of “Al fondo hay lugar”. Frank Pennano He was one of those announced as income in a character whose details have not been revealed, although it was speculated that he could replace a face known as “Nicolás de las Casas” played by Andrés Wiese.

Franco Pennano worked on the miniseries “Back to the neighborhood.” Photo: Franco Pennano/Instagram