Three, two… Those of the Department of Life and Style of A two of three at a time look at the clock. And as if the rest of us didn’t exist, they talk to each other. “The countdown to the Easter holidays has already begun.” “Yes, and we have to be prepared because this time people are going to flock to the recreation centers to compensate for the years in which there were more sanitary restrictions.”

“Ouch! as if they had been respected, if the beaches were full”.

“Well, yes, but you will not deny me that no matter how many people there were, it was not like the 2,500,000 visitors expected for this season. Once again we are going to have to hurry if we want to win a square meter of beach, and that by getting used to the idea that, once again, there will be those who carelessly run past throwing sand as if the beach were theirs alone”.

“And if we are going to leave or will we keep the city for ourselves?”

“For us? Since endenantes the city is not left alone. Yes, it is true that the amount of traffic decreases, but it is not alone, you go to the cinema, to a restaurant or shopping center and you find that many, many people had the same idea of ​​staying up late, watching series and doing what that was being postponed, from reading a book to catching up on a hobby.”

“It’s true, suddenly you find that many more people have had the initiative to go to the movies, or you discover that the stores where they sell products for home repairs are full of people who, like you, decided to take advantage of the vacations to do gardening, repair some breakdown or to do to Bob the builder”.

“And what about those who go out and forget their pets?”

“Oh! no, what infamy! It is that if you go out and you cannot leave your dogs or cats in the nursery, at least ask someone you trust to come around to give them water and food.

“Yes, because there is no lack of people who leave the dogs on the roofs, to the good of God. Or the one who forgets that the turtles and the fish also eat and come back and there they find the poor little fish floating or the lost turtles because they fled from the tortuguero”.

“Hey, and ask people who are going to hit the road to check their vehicle, not to drive if they are tired or have drunk alcohol.”

“And the cell phone! remind him that if he has to check his cell phone, he should go to the side and there send all the messages he has to send, make all the calls he has to make and consult everything he has to consult. Also, if you are going to take photos for your social networks, do not expose yourself to unnecessary risks in order to grab the pose. oh! and also remind them to have their Covid vaccination receipts, their face mask and to wash their hands frequently because, although controlled, the pandemic is not over.

And while those of Vida y Estilo continue with their talk, we thank you for reading these lines.