“I like this job, which has taken me to more than 100 countries. I live with and learn from a crew with more than 70 different cultures, I speak six languages ​​and there are many opportunities for promotion,” says Javier Mora, cruise director at MSC Cruises from Naples. This is how this crew member, who is responsible for entertainment after 24 years on board, opens his mouth about the unprecedented job offer – more than 100,000 jobs, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) – that will be generated by the 50 new ships that will be launched in the next four years. However, Mora warns sailors: “Not everyone is worthy. You don’t see your family very often, you work hard and you have to be reachable 24 hours a day.”

With a spectacular comeback after the pandemic, the growth of the cruise sector is putting pressure on the recruitment of talent for positions on board and on land (between 400 and 3,000 positions per ship, depending on its size). The picture shows an industry in Spain that is close to a record figure of 12 million cruise passengers in 2023 (with a 46% increase over the previous year), according to Puertos del Estado, and employs more than 42,000 workers, as detailed in the report promoted by CLIA, An Ocean of Opportunities. Its impact on the Spanish economy amounted to 9.5 billion euros last year, an estimate by the consultancy Ocean Capital Partners based on “not only the increase in passengers, but also on the increase in average spending plus that generated from their origin”, highlights manager Juan Manuel Martín.

In addition to the 100,000 new hires that will be made between now and 2028, CLIA is adding up to 400 different positions that shipping companies will need. A macro-selection of personnel “if we take into account that only 300 cruise ships operate in the world,” says Alfredo Serrano, director in Spain of the shipping association. The director gives some key points for securing a contract: “Specific training for each position is assessed, but above all the aptitude, both for working in this environment, where they spend days without sighting the coast, and for being able to submit to a chain of command that follows strict procedures.” Another of the decisive skills for success on board is being proactive and creative in a changing environment. “Although the client never notices, things always happen on a ship (illnesses, breakdowns, etc.) and being decisive in the middle of the sea is valued,” says Serrano.

The CLIA report reveals an 80% talent retention rate in the sector and up to 40% of management positions occupied by women. “On a ship, talent and commitment are easily identifiable. It is not difficult to achieve recognition and promotions, whether you are a man or a woman, because the quality of the work speaks for itself.” She adds: “This is engaging. Multiculturalism enriches and generates unique bonds and experiences.”

Mireia Escude, hotel director at Silversea Cruises, describes life on board as privileged. “Visiting new cities every day, reaching spectacular places, interacting with our guests and colleagues makes you grow personally and professionally in a way that is difficult to find in more conventional jobs,” she says.

“Although the sea demands that we always be on guard and we don’t have the freedom to do so, the little free time available is spent very well because a foundation for the crew subsidises activities, themed dinners, a gym and even a jacuzzi,” says Escude. From MSC Cruises (with 23 ships under its belt), its head of crew experience, Ilaria Wambach, says via telematics that, due to growth, they hire 10,000 people a year, a high number due to “new ships and rotation. We need to build up a pool (2 or 3 employees for the same position on many of them) for crews of 2,000 or 3,000 members on our ships.” And she includes a wide range of profiles who speak English: “Salespeople, hotel positions, electricians, accountants, engineers, entertainment…” Wambach encourages applicants to take on a job that she recognises as “long hours” and that allows them to “explore the world.”

“At MSC Cruises we ask all crew members to be customer-oriented, to work as a team and to be willing to continue learning,” he says. The average stay at the company is six years and the salary ranges from 1,500 to 3,000 euros per month, “in principle tax-free and can be saved to buy a house for young people, for example, given that the crew travels with accommodation and food included.” Although each country has its own tax policy, in Spain a resident who is part of the crew of a ship operated by a foreign company must pay taxes in the country on the income paid to them, although the law provides for a possible partial exemption that would apply up to a maximum limit of 60,100 euros per year.

Necessary courses

As for the specific training required by many of these positions, shipping companies and universities have begun to collaborate on programmes adapted to their needs. This is the case of the Ramon Llull University in Barcelona and MSC Cruises. “We design courses lasting 4 to 8 months for positions in operations management, onboard tourism, accounting, human resources, excursion sales or gastronomy,” says Gilda Hernández, director of the Tourism and Hospitality Management department at IQS Ramon Llull University. She adds: “We need to attract a generation that does not feel much of a calling for the tourism sector by working on emotional salary.”

But going to sea also requires certified maritime training as set out in the international convention on standards for training, certification and watchkeeping for seafarers (STCW). The 30-day course includes “safety (survival at sea, firefighting, occupational safety and first aid); maritime protection (fighting piracy, attacks and protection of the ship, people and cargo), and passenger ship issues (crowd management, stowage of rolling cargo and action in the event of an emergency with passengers),” concludes Juan Pedro Diego Aguilar, a pilot in the Spanish merchant navy, from the Marine Academy.

