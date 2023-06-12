Cliffs, lighthouses, waterfalls, viewpoints, mountains, beaches, architecture. Nature, calm, culture. Outdoor adventures and midnight sun. Smell of moss and Atlantic breeze. A trip to another time. The following 10 European destinations show their best face during these months and become ideal for those looking to spend a summer away from the heat.

1. Iceland, the half-made island

A fashionable destination for years. And perfect for summer. Heat, surely no one will pass. Even in July or August you have to add warm and rain clothes to your luggage. Iceland offers such peculiar landscapes and lifestyle that make it unique. It is like traveling through the pages of a geology book, where all the phenomena that are studied in high school are taking place live: volcanoes that spew lava, active faults that separate continents, geysers, glaciers, seas of petrified lava that are lost. in the distance, uninhabited plains without any trace of the human being. It is the naked kingdom of volcanic rock. In addition, it is a destination where it is easy to travel on your own. You can rent a car and go around the island on the main and only paved road. Or rent an SUV and head into the wild outback where the word adventure still holds its meaning. Iceland has a reputation as an expensive destination, but it is no longer as expensive as it was a few decades ago. Perhaps the biggest problem is that the demand for accommodation in summer is so great that you have to book in advance and the distances between cities are enormous.

2. Hiking in the Pyrenees

A fresh, cheap and very natural adventure is to plan a hiking trip through the Pyrenees. The mountain range is full of possibilities, from the routes through the Catalan Pyrenees to the softer, greener and leafier ones in Navarre, passing through the famous, steep and mythical routes of the central Pyrenees, in Huesca. An option that never fails is Ordesa y el Monte Perdido, a Pyrenean biodiversity sanctuary protected since 1918 as a national park. The jewel of the Pyrenees, with thick beech forests, more than 65 different species of birds and 32 mammals, remains of glaciers and peaks that rise above 3,000 meters. Another option for more seasoned is the Trans-Pyrenees, the wildest, most beautiful and mountainous of the great Spanish hiking routes. It crosses the Pyrenees on its southern slope and from sea to sea: between Cape Higuer in the Cantabrian Sea (Hondarribia) to Cape Creus in the Mediterranean (Girona) or vice versa, following the white and red signs of the GR 11. It is a adventure lasts along 800 kilometers of the Pyrenees mountain range and doing it all at once can take about 45 days. Many fans consider it in independent sections over several seasons.

Skógafoss waterfall (Iceland), sixties. A 60 meter waterfall. Mondadori Portfolio (Getty Images)

3. Polish cities

Poland has a troubled history and three wonderful cities. Although most travelers know only Krakow, the country has two other cities, Warsaw and Gdansk, which form a magical triangle of Gothic, Baroque and Renaissance urbanism. Warsaw preserves features and elements of communist rationalist architecture, a beautiful medieval old town and gardens and green areas around the Vistula River that delight locals and visitors in summer. Gdansk, the most unknown urban jewel in Poland, has Hanseatic-style buildings (reminiscent of Amsterdam), canals, pedestrian streets, a great atmosphere of bars and terraces, and some singularities such as the largest medieval wooden crane in Europe or the second largest brick church on the continent. A very unknown country for the Spanish tourist, with a multitude of places of historical interest (Auschwitz concentration camp) and nature.

4. Greenland, extreme but affordable adventure

The mere mention of the place name Greenland brings back images of adventure, distance and cold. It is a remnant of the last ice age. An ice cube about 2,700 kilometers long and almost three thick that does not disappoint the expectations of emotion that seize any traveler who visits it. Many people have dreamed of going to Greenland, but have not tried it because they think that it is a place only suitable for experienced adventurers. And anything farter from the reality. In fact, Greenland is close by, barely five hours by direct flight from Copenhagen or two hours from Reykjavik if you stop in Iceland, where there are daily flights from Spain at affordable prices. There’s also no need to go geared up like Amundsen or Scott. Especially on the south and east coast, which are the most humanized. The only problem with Greenland is that it is not a destination to do for yourself, not because it is dangerous, but because there is no infrastructure. There are no roads or public transport and there are no accommodations outside the urban centers. It is necessary to go with a specialized company.

5. The Transcantábrico, the north at full speed (luxury)

It is not a cheap party, but it is original. And luxurious. The Transcantábrico is the narrow-gauge tourist train that Renfe operates every summer in the north of the peninsula. It works between May and October with various programs that travel through Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country. The regular program operates between San Sebastián and Santiago de Compostela, in both directions, with a couple of monthly departures. It covers eight days (seven nights), costs 7,500 euros per person and includes cabin accommodation grand suite on the train, all meals, excursions, tickets to museums and shows in the cities where it stops. There are shorter plans, of four days (three nights), among other cities (from San Sebastián to Oviedo, from Santiago to Gijón).

Gdańsk (Poland). Sophie Dover (iStockphoto/Getty Images)

6. Scandinavian capitals

There are many airlines that operate between Spain and Sweden, Norway, Denmark or Finland. And its cities are always charming in summer, when every ray of sun is celebrated, the days are endless (because of the midnight sun) and its inhabitants, fed up with the long winter locked up at home and with a meter of snow at the door, they live every minute on terraces, bars, restaurants and parks, all in the open air. Stockholm, for example, is a beautiful city, peaceful in summer, when life glides smoothly through the multitude of islands and canals that surround the old town and the Swedes enjoy life on the terraces of Gamla Stan. Where, in addition, the fans of the series Millennium and the work of Stieg Larsson have routes and tours guided by the settings of his novels. Helsinki is surrounded by forests and lakes that blend into the urban perimeter, and offers many options for lovers of design and contemporary architecture. Oslo and Copenhagen are other perfect destinations for a summer getaway.

7. Ireland, the green island

The island of Ireland is perfect for nature lovers. Touring the wild west coast by car can be an ideal adventure to do in July or August quietly, stopping in misty settings of grassy meadows, cliffs and beaches. The Wild Atlantic Way, or Wild Atlantic Way, starts in Cork and ends in the north, at Malin Head. In total, a journey of 2,600 kilometers through a demonic orography, with a road that winds in and out of estuaries, inlets, capes and fjords. The route is signposted in both directions and passes famous landmarks such as the Cliffs of Moher, Galway City and Connemara National Park. Also for very cinematographic settings, such as the town of Cong (where The Quiet Man), the island of Achill (which appears in Banshees by Inisherin) or filming sets used in the latest installment of the galaxy saga, the last jedi.

8. The Northern Camino de Santiago by bike

It is one of the great Jacobean routes. It begins in Irún, next to the border with France, and continues for almost 800 kilometers along the entire Cantabrian coast. It passes through San Sebastián, Bilbao, Santander, Oviedo and Lugo to join the French Way in Melide, two days before Santiago. A solitary, very natural, intimate route, always with the sea to the right. And the perfect alternative to the summer crowd. Living the experience by bike is more refreshing than on foot. The Camino del Norte runs for a large part along small paved local roads or a dirt track, which makes it easy to progress on a mountain bike even if you are not an expert trial rider.

Eskimo area in the town of Umanak, in Greenland (Arctic Glacial Ocean). Gonzalo Azumendi

9. The route of the lighthouses of Brittany

Fresquito, a coast lined with cliffs, beaches, charming villages… and 82 of the 150 lighthouses in France. The Brittany coasts have always been a death trap for navigation, with a coastline full of islands, islets, cliffs, shoals, rocky points and treacherous currents. The perfect mix to build great stories around shipwrecks and maritime epics. That is why so many lighthouses were built. The route passes through the island of Ouessant, with the mythical lighthouses of Stiff, Créac’h and la Jument (the one with the famous poster of the gigantic wave and the lighthouse keeper). Continue along that of La Vierge, the highest in Europe (82.50 metres); pass by the Kermorvan lighthouse, the westernmost land lighthouse in France, or the Vieille lighthouse, which marks the point of the Raz. And it ends at the majestic Eckmühl lighthouse.

10. The Lofoten Islands (Norway)

They are wild and dark mountains about 150 kilometers above the Arctic Circle. Viewed from the ferry from Bodø, they resemble an alpine range in the middle of the cold ocean, with its snow-capped peaks, freshwater streams and sheer valleys. The Lofoten make up one of the most fascinating landscapes in Scandinavia. An archipelago with 2,000 islands and islets, most of them uninhabited, stretched longitudinally and parallel to the Norwegian continental coast, where barely 25,000 souls live, but with one of the incomes per capita highest in the world. They can be traversed in many ways; for example, by bicycle, renting them in the south, in a town called Å, and returning them in Svolvaer, the capital. There are many rural accommodations along the way in rorbuerold reconditioned fishermen’s cabins.