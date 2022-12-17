Muscovite Anya Sevagina, also known as the ANSE singer, is looking for a guy she dreamed about. To do this, she pasted relevant ads with an identikit of an unknown man around the capital. The girl said about the importance of dreams in a conversation with Moslenta.

“I am very attracted to the theme of dreams and dreams. I wrote a lot of scientific papers on this topic at the university, studied a lot of information. There is a lot of magic in dreams, ”Sevagina explained.

According to the heroine of the interview, the human body has possibilities that have not yet been explored or have been completely lost. “We, by the way, have an area in our nose that used to smell fear when people were hunting. Now this is called intuition. In some people, this area has not completely atrophied, and they are more sensitive to the world. Now we live like strawberries in a greenhouse, and we don’t want to develop, ”concluded the singer.

In December of this year, the network began to actively discuss the announcement seen on a pole in Moscow. In it, Sevagina wrote that she was looking for the man she dreamed about. “On the clock, the arrow knocks a blow. We are in the room. Too late, ”the Muscovite shared the details of the dream.

Earlier, another unusual announcement was noticed at the entrance of a Moscow high-rise building. It is addressed to the unknown kidnappers of the tortoise and the hamster.