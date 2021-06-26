As the Euros head into the exciting knockout phase, there are some great places to watch the football in lovely surroundings with a tasty meal. However, if you prefer a quiet screen and football-free meal, check out my favorite choices for some excellent options, for quality food in lovely surroundings to enjoy these glorious summer evenings.

THE SECRET GARDEN

PORTALS NOUS

Open every day from noon, serving lunch and dinner in their delightful sunny secret garden at the back. Their highly popular, sizzling barbeque is now open in the garden at weekends from 1pm. Always a perfect place to relax and enjoy hearty food and warm service. Especially family friendly. Room for walk-ins but suggest you reserve. 711 013 480.

BLACKBEARDS,

MAGALLUF BEACH

Have 4 huge screens showing the football, in the most idyllic beach setting. Open 7 days a week. Serving homemade food and great Premium Cocktails with their evening menu. All day menu includes their specialty Captain Morgan BBQ Ribs. Offering a 10% resident discount when you register at www.Blackbeardsbeachbar.com/crew also for receiving birthday treats and special offers. Reservations on 697 615 876.

THE FRENCH COFFEE SHOP

PORTALS

Ideal for buying in tasty snacks to watch the football as well packing up for boat trips and picnics. This popular coffee shop serves quality breakfasts and snacks on its large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) and known island wide for its exceptional bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savory quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. Their spit roast chicken is certainly the best I have ever tasted. Open 8am to 1pm Closed Sundays Tel: 678 371 419.

TO MA MAISON

Santa Catalina

l This highly acclaimed quality gourmet food gem, offers both an innovative menu of the day and a reduced A la Carte. All personally cooked by super chef Saloua, who creates each dish with the passion of her love of cooking. Speak to her to cater your dinner party or event. Tastes and allergies taken into account. is open at last from 1pm Do please call to reserve to avoid disappointment. Tel: 971 919 697/634 906 941 saloua@tiasaloua.com

THE ANDI FISHERIES

San Agustin

An exciting new concept fish restaurant offering the freshest fish and seafood delivered daily, locally sourced where possible, and cooked to perfection on their open grill. While you wait, no less than 12 delicious, innovative dishes emerge from the kitchen, including their selection of homemade breads. All included in the price of your main course. Try their new “Express” lunch menu that provides a quick, fresh and healthy lunch or snack with many dishes under 10 euros. Checkout online their special events: summer cocktails, live music, wine tasting and more www.andi.es. Bookings online or WhatsApp on 687 329 671.

MONKEY STEAKHOUSE AND PIZZA

Calanova

This excellent restaurant, a favorite with locals has a pretty terrace and is open from Thursday to Sunday offering an inventive menu of freestyle fusion cooking, gourmet pizzas and sumptuous sizzling grills, together with their friendly and helpful service. Vegetarian friendly and gluten free options. Their outstanding chopped liver pate available to order! Checkout their Facebook website for full menu. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. From 1pm. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939.

BISTRO 49

The bull

At the furthest end by the roundabout. Offers an inventive and tasty 16.80 euros lunch menu from 1 pm-4pm: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Evening menu till 9.30pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting from 21.90 euros for two courses. Plus extensive a la carte. Checkout this week’s exciting menu and possibly revised times online. Their excellent full Sunday Roasts from 1 pm-4pm: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971 234 168/666999018.

CHEZ NOUS

PALM

This delightfully authentic French Restaurant offers Delicious freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order in the heart of Palma to eat at home or to take back to the office. A La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including traditional French specialties. From 1pm. Check the website. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

THE LIGHTHOUSE

PORT ADRIANO

Offering quality outstandingly cooked fresh fish. Comfortable white table-cloth terrace dining in the old part of Port Adriano with a lovely view of the port is a long-time favorite, offering a superbly cooked, comprehensive menu. I highly recommend their John Dory plus their outstanding value All-day menu del dia, 15 euros weekdays and 18 euros at weekends 971 232 676.

MESON SON CALIU

PALMANOVA

Highly popular for its great value Spanish food. Open every day from midday. Covered and sunny terrace seating. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality Menu Del Dia. Saturday’s special menu at 18.50 euros is extremely popular. I enjoyed a delicious a la carte goat’s cheese salad, big enough for two, and a well-cooked quality steak. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. With reduced seating, best reserve Tel: 971680086.

