“Alarming.” For example, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, recently qualified the results of scientific research on the future of winter sports to the DPA news agency. He cited a study stating that with current emissions by the end of the century, only one of the 21 previous organizers of the Winter Games is fit to host the Games again.

The IOC decided to postpone the allocation procedure for the 2030 Winter Games last December, partly because of climate change and the resulting ‘challenges’ for winter sports. Not this year, but probably next year, a decision will be made about the event, for which Salt Lake City (USA) and Sapporo (Japan) are in the race. Climate change is not the only reason for delaying the decision, as Sapporo has paused its candidacy over a bribery case surrounding the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Be that as it may, it is becoming more and more dawning in the sports world: with the future of the planet, the future of (winter) sports is also at stake. Climate scientist Daniel Scott of the University of Waterloo in Canada realized this in 2010, when he saw how the organization of the Games in Vancouver had to transport snow from surrounding areas with helicopters to get the facilities ready for competition. “It was too hot to make snow at first, so they worked for the hay bale freestyle course and threw snow on it,” says Scott.



Skiing is almost impossible without artificial snow



These kinds of measures are not new at the Winter Games. In Innsbruck, in 1964, when artificial snow could not yet be produced on a large scale, the Austrian army had to snow and ice blocks to ensure that the Games could go ahead. But the warmer it gets, the more emergency measures are needed. In 2014, organizers in Sochi, Russia, stored tons of snow for emergency use. They were the warmest winter games ever, with an average temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius. Large amounts of artificial snow, and therefore water and energy, were also needed at the last two Winter Games, in Pyeongchang (South Korea) and Beijing (China).

Safety at risk

The artificial adjustments have a limit and are also dangerous for the athletes. This was shown by the research of Scott and colleagues from 2021 to which IOC President Bach referred when deciding to postpone the allocation of the Games. A survey of 339 (former) winter sports enthusiasts – from skiers and snowboarders and from freestylers to biathletes – and their coaches showed that increasingly warmer conditions pose a threat to competition and safety. Compared to natural snow, artificial snow consists of a larger percentage of ice, which greatly increases the risk of falls and injuries. The respondents also indicate that too warm conditions can be dangerous, because they lead to ‘muddy’ snow that offers insufficient grip at high speeds and landings. According to the athletes, the ideal temperature for outdoor winter sports is between -10 and -1 degrees.



With a fat bike over the children’s slope due to lack of snow



The average temperature during the Winter Games has risen steadily in recent decades, several winter sports areas have already been lost and in the current warm winter everyone is once again confronted with the facts. The IOC is considering ways to approach the organization of the Winter Games differently. For example, by rotating a number of organizing locations, so that a new infrastructure does not have to be built each time. Or by working more often with regional organizations, such as in Pyeongchang and Beijing, where snow sports take place in higher areas and indoor sports such as (figure) skating and ice hockey in lower areas. Munich could then join Innsbruck, for example, explains Scott.

Scott and his colleagues also made recommendations for the Winter Paralympics, which have been held in March since the 1990s, right after the regular Games. With the increasingly higher temperatures, the number of suitable locations for that event will decrease even faster. Hosting both Winter Games simultaneously seems like a logical solution, but it will only increase the impact on the host cities. And potential organizers are not thrilled anyway, especially because of the large investments. “It would be an additional argument for regional organization of the Games,” said Scott.





Athletes speak out

Just like the IOC, international winter sports federations are also working on change, such as clustering competitions in the same region. The current organization of skiing, for example, which involves traveling back and forth between Europe and North America several times during the World Cup season, seems difficult to maintain in the future.

Athletes also use their influence by publicly speaking out about the problems. American ski superstar Mikaela Shiffrin (27) already expressed her concern about climate change and the future of her sport last year. She said she’s toying with the idea of ​​quitting, or at least drastically adjusting her training schedule so she has to travel less. She is not alone in this. More and more winter sports enthusiasts who have seen circumstances change during their career are speaking out, hoping not to lose their sport in the future.





The Dutch ski talent Noa Rabou (18) is only at the beginning of her career. She trains in Austria and has seen competitions canceled due to the corona pandemic in recent years. The competition calendar is also in disarray this year, now due to the lack of snow. On Tuesday, a match in Maria Alm, Austria, was canceled at the last minute. And the question is whether the matches in Slovenia next Friday and Saturday will take place. Rabou is “bummed” about it. “We sometimes joke among ourselves that in two years we will only ski on glaciers, but that is of course an exaggeration,” she says. Nevertheless, Rabou realizes that it is becoming increasingly difficult to practice her sport. But skiing is such a big sport that she expects that ways will always be found to keep competitions going. For the time being, the lack of snow for Rabou, who hopes to qualify for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, only leads to more pressure on the climate: “Because there is less snow, we have to travel to other places. There are simply fewer opportunities to participate in competitions.”