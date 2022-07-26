The death of television journalist Aad van den Heuvel in June 2020 at the age of 84 has gone relatively unnoticed. No extensive obituary in all the newspapers, no intercalated television program with the highlights from his career: the reports for current affairs Focal point, The everything is different show, That too!

Greater news supplanted his death, the corona epidemic had just broken out and all the attention went to that. His children find the silent drum with which he played a loss. It was the idea of ​​his son Mark van den Heuvel – a newspaper journalist – to erect a ‘monument’ to the man he calls a ‘journalistic icon’, or Aad, but never ‘father’. His sister Caroline – reporter of One today – cooperated and that resulted in the film This was Aad, good evening which was broadcast on Monday evening (KRO-NCRV).

Problem the children encounter: not much of Aad’s highlights has been preserved. Immediately a downer upon entering the hall of the Netherlands Institute for Sound and Vision in Hilversum. Numerous Great Names and Faces are united on the Wall of Fame, but not that of Aad van den Heuvel. How is that possible, Caroline asks.

pillow

Well, says the curator, there are criteria for who will or will not hang there. A large journalism prize helps, but Aad never won it. Hence. A posthumous oeuvre prize does not seem more than reasonable to the daughter. The curator did find some memorabilia in the archive. A matchbox with inscription: Focal point glows after. A That too!-cushion. A decor drawing.

The children have to look for other icons that they can elicit superlatives. TV presenter Matthijs van Nieuwkerk is a childhood friend of Mark, 45 years ago they played soccer on an island near Loosdrecht in the summer, and sometimes Aad was there too, provided he was not on one of his long journeys for television. Son Mark makes a cross: Was Aad with his Everything is different show sometimes the founding father from The world goes on? Matthijs van Nieuwkerk laughs and only has to head in. “There’s something in that.”

In 1983, comedian Youp van ‘t Hek was the ‘piece of entertainment’ in Aad van den Heuvel’s show. Son Mark assumes that his father has been a very important man to Youp. He does not deny that, his performance in that show was an “important minute” in his career. After that he has never been sold out again. Producer Joop van den Ende praises Aad’s nose for the “hard news” and praises him that he didn’t turn a nose at ‘more consumer-like journalism’.

Television journalists Fons de Poel and Catherine Keyl started their careers alongside Aad van den Heuvel at Brandpunt. And they are just asking the right questions of his children. Fons de Poel to Mark: “Did you like Aad?”. Absolutely. “Aad was a pioneer. And pioneers are never at home, but always pioneering.” Catherine Keyl to Caroline: “Was he actually a nice father?” Aad was of the world, she says. “The world appropriated him and blew him up to iconic proportions.” It seems as if his children are going to do it all over again after his death.

Despondent forward

Later in the evening, host Kefah Allush came in The chest (EO) driving with a coffin on his car to a contemporary of Aad van den Heuvel, also well known from television: Koos Postema. He is 89 and has lost his wife Ineke, also in corona year 2020. They were together for seventy years. He lives on, “despondently forward” and with a gnawing sadness. But it is thanks to her, he says, that he – “busy company of the broadcaster” – can look back on a good life. “Happy with wife, two children and now and then a football game.”