Remember the virus honeymoon? Many knew exactly why this pandemic had hit us. Nature certainly wanted to tell us something. It was a necessary push of the reset button. A chance in a million to use the crisis to create a new order. With kilos of sidewalk chalk, our children filled the streets in front of nursing homes with good wishes. We shared massively videos of Italians who sang to each other, and to us. Look at Shakespeare, writers and artists were told. During a plague epidemic, he wrote his masterpiece King Lear!

It was, I noted in this newspaper on March 20, 2020, as if we wanted to go through all stages of mourning in one week. Spiritual hoarding, I called it. Besides being inappropriate in the light of so much suffering, I also thought it was dangerous. Because just like with the hoarding of groceries, there is a danger of empty shelves with spiritual hoarding. That eventually, when the need really comes down, you can no longer continue with the view of a purified world after the disaster.

Now that the Netherlands is once again not facing a white, but a black Christmas, I think I can indeed see those empty shelves. Our collective chagrin fights for precedence with the kind of resignation that can best be described as ‘mellow’.

You could say that we as a society have learned in recent years what each grieving person has to discover individually. That you may think you can skip some grieving stages, but sometimes you feel like a pawn in ‘Man, don’t get annoyed!’ inexorably steps back.

What should the media do, in this constellation of grief and loss? Stay informed, of course, that first. No one benefits from media burying their heads in the sand and only feel goodbring stories. And anyone who is too eager to find bright spots quickly finds himself in the dark.

But now that the Netherlands is home again, and thus glued to the television, the media also has an extra task. All the more so because our cabinet is unable to tap into any other emotional vessel than ‘here are the facts, there the measures, good luck with both.’

Media that want to be relevant in the coming period would do well to take care not only for the head, but also for the heart of their audience. For the soul, or whatever you call that part of a person that longs, broods, frets and dreams.

Such as current affairs section EenVandaag that did this Saturday during an extra broadcast. Just like at the beginning of the corona crisis, the program let poet Ingmar Heytze from under the Dom Tower give words to the despair that many are near. It Eindhovens Dagblad decided to clear his front page this Saturday for a christmas wish to his readers, after the editor-in-chief found that the reports in his newspaper this week were very gloomy.

What I wish the media, and therefore myself, is the courage to help the Netherlands mourn in these exceptional times. The Messiah after the News, a work of art on the front page, the consolation of philosophy in every newspaper. It seems to me that enough poets, thinkers and pastors will be at our service in the coming weeks.