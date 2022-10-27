HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

October 27, 1972

They will fight clandestine slaughter. Municipal authorities will exercise strict fiscal vigilance to prevent tax escapes due to the slaughter and slaughter of cattle and pigs destined for local supply and, at the same time, to prevent meat from entering the market that is not subject to sanitary control. Statistics provided by livestock organizations show a notable annual decrease in the declared slaughter of animals destined to supply the city.

They are looking for a Japanese soldier. Manila. The arrival of a rescue team is awaited, whose mission is to find a soldier of the Japanese Imperial Army who has been hiding in the jungles of Lubang Island since the end of World War II. The five-member rescue team will be accompanied by two civilians who claim to be brothers of the wandering soldier who was wounded and his partner who was killed in an encounter with gendarmerie troops in recent days while searching for food.

Next link Navarro-Gómez. For next November 4 in the parish of the Sacred Heart, the marriage of the beautiful Miss Lourdes Rebeca Navarro and Mr. Fernando Gómez Véjar, who will reaffirm their feelings before God, was announced. Mr. Raúl Navarro, Mrs. Rebeca Flores de Navarro and Mrs. Veneranda Véjar, widow of Gómez, sign the participation documents for their children’s betrothals and invite their friends to accompany them in the solemn wedding ceremony.

October 27, 1997

Drug trafficking in Sinaloa lagged behind. Governor Renato Vega assured that the problem of drug trafficking “is lagging behind” in Sinaloa in relation to other areas of the country and regretted that his administration still has to carry what he described as a “stereotype.” Vega Alvarado pointed out that Sinaloa is a state “devoid of conflicts of a political and social nature”, so that any foreign businessman can be calm about his investments. This is how the governor expressed himself in Madrid, Spain, during his tour of Europe, leading a mission of Sinaloan businessmen.

Mexico might not pass the certification. Washington. Frustrated by what they say is a lack of border cooperation in their efforts to combat drug trafficking, two senators have warned that Mexico could lose its certification as a US ally in the fight against drugs. “The next certification report is due in five months, and it is not clear whether Mexico will deserve to be certified next year,” they said in a report. Of 32 drug-producing countries, certification was given to 23 of them.

