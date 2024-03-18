BLooking for more information about how to apply for a nonimmigrant or immigrant visa to the United States? Try the new 'Visa Navigator of the U.S. Embassy, a unique tool to obtain information on how to apply for a visa to the United States from Colombia.

We know there is a lot of information online about how to apply for a US visa and it can be confusing to separate accurate information from misleading information. That is why the United States Embassy in Colombia is committed to providing clear and reliable information about how to apply for a visa, what documents are required, and how to receive your visa once approved.

'The Visa Navigator'which can be accessed from the website of the United States Embassy in Bogotá, compiles information on how to apply for nonimmigrant and immigrant visas, including: requirements for each type of visa, instructions on how to schedule an appointment, and current wait times for nonimmigrant visa appointments. The Navigator also provides a convenient way to communicate with U.S. Embassy staff about your application or any questions you may have during the process.

The Visa Navigator does not replace the visa application and appointment system. Visa applicants still have to complete a visa application and make an appointment through our appointment system online . The Visa Navigator also cannot be used to apply for asylum or humanitarian parole, as these can only be granted by the US Department of Homeland Security. But if you are looking for basic information about how to apply for a tourist visa, temporary employment visa, or immigrant visa, you can find useful links and resources in the Visa Navigator.

You can find the Visa Navigator by visiting the US Embassy in Bogotá website, follow the link “ I need a US visa ” and look for the link that says: “ Please contact the consular team if you have additional questions “. The Navigator will guide you through simple instructions to help you identify your question and direct you to the appropriate resources. If you need additional information or have a specific question about your own nonimmigrant or immigrant visa case, the Navigator will provide you with the option to send an email to the correct department within the US Embassy.

The Navigator is one of the many ways we are trying to better connect with our users in Colombia and provide the best information possible about legal avenues to visit or live in the United States. We also invite you to visit the U.S. Embassy social media pages, where we periodically post tips on how to apply for visas, such as directions to the U.S. Embassy, ​​guidance on what to expect during a nonimmigrant visa interview, and Tips on how to avoid false information and visa scams. We hope you find this information helpful in guiding you through the application process. The United States Embassy is the official source of visa information in the United States.