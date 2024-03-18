BLooking for more information about how to apply for a nonimmigrant or immigrant visa to the United States? Try the new 'Visa Navigator of the U.S. Embassy, a unique tool to obtain information on how to apply for a visa to the United States from Colombia.
We know there is a lot of information online about how to apply for a US visa and it can be confusing to separate accurate information from misleading information. That is why the United States Embassy in Colombia is committed to providing clear and reliable information about how to apply for a visa, what documents are required, and how to receive your visa once approved.
'The Visa Navigator'which can be accessed from the website of the United States Embassy in Bogotá, compiles information on how to apply for nonimmigrant and immigrant visas, including: requirements for each type of visa, instructions on how to schedule an appointment, and current wait times for nonimmigrant visa appointments. The Navigator also provides a convenient way to communicate with U.S. Embassy staff about your application or any questions you may have during the process.
The Navigator is one of the many ways we are trying to better connect with our users in Colombia and provide the best information possible about legal avenues to visit or live in the United States. We also invite you to visit the U.S. Embassy social media pages, where we periodically post tips on how to apply for visas, such as directions to the U.S. Embassy, guidance on what to expect during a nonimmigrant visa interview, and Tips on how to avoid false information and visa scams. We hope you find this information helpful in guiding you through the application process. The United States Embassy is the official source of visa information in the United States.
#information #visas #search #tool
