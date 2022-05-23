MADRID (Reuters) – King Felipe of Spain met with his father Juan Carlos in a low-key, private meeting at the royal residence on Monday, the first since the former king left the country in 2020 under a cloud. of scandals that still hangs over his reign.

Asked what he expected of the meeting as he left the northwestern Spanish city of Sanxenxo, where he spent the first four days of his trip participating in a regatta, Juan Carlos, 84, meekly said: “Hugs”.

King Felipe has distanced himself from his father, who is seen as a risk to the crown, even after prosecutors in March suspended investigations into his financial deals due to insufficient evidence.

Once celebrated for his role in Spain’s democratic transition, Juan Carlos’ popularity has plummeted over the past decade due to a series of scandals. He abdicated the throne in 2014.

“He missed an opportunity, the opportunity that the Spaniards had been waiting for, to give explanations and ask for forgiveness,” government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez told radio station RNE on Monday.

Asked by journalists on Sunday if he would explain himself, Juan Carlos replied “Explain what?”.

Juan Carlos left Spain in August 2020 citing his desire to allow his son to reign undisturbed after prosecutors began investigating allegations of kickbacks in a contract to build a high-speed rail.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)