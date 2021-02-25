Looking for his car in a 3-week garage

A man from a small town in northwestern Germany on the Dutch border left his car in a multi-storey garage, but did not remember exactly where he left it so that he had been looking for it for three weeks.

The 62-year-old left the car in a multi-storey parking lot in Osnabrück, which has a population of about 165,000, in early February, then rushed to an appointment.

“I don’t know how many times we went to Osnabrück to look for her (the car),” his daughter said on Wednesday.

According to the daughter, there was no parking ticket with her father written on it, and the checkpoint was open due to a malfunction in the ticket machine at that time.

Her father had driven from his home in Bentheim, Lower Saxony, to Osnabrück for an appointment on February 3. When he reached the city, he searched in a hurry for a parking lot in the city center, and went to it, but he did not remember his location after that.

Over the past three weeks, the father and daughter have searched several car parks in Osnabrück that house at least 15 parking garages, including underground parking lots.

Finally, a media call led to the whereabouts of the car on Wednesday, as a citizen called the police, who followed up on the information, according to the daughter. The car was found in the parking lot of a hotel in the city center.

“It is better not to go to Osnabrück anymore and to stay with us in the small town,” the daughter said.