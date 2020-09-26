Against the backdrop of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-staff exercises that ended in Russia, which, according to a number of military experts, may pose a threat to the security of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense decided to complain about the alleged “increased activity of the US and NATO military” 20-30 kilometers from the Russian border.

This, in particular, was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, RIA Novosti reports.

“In this regard, the thesis about the increased aggressiveness on the part of Russia, which is being replicated in NATO, is false,” – he noted at a briefing after the completion of the Caucasus-2020 exercises.

In particular, Gerasimov recalled the flights of foreign aircraft and the presence of NATO naval forces in the Barents, Baltic and Black Seas.

The day before, a Su-27 fighter took off from behind a US Air Force B-52H bomber, which was flying over Poland and approaching the Russian state border, and on Monday, two MiG-31s ​​escorted a British Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea.

In addition, the first deputy chief of the Russian General Staff noted that NATO warships are now in the Black Sea for a third longer than last year. According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance has increased the intensity of not only the naval forces, but also strategic aviation, as well as air and sea reconnaissance assets.

Probably, the “laments” and “groans” of the Russian military are intended for those Russians who have forgotten that it was after the military exercises that the invasion of this country into Georgia, as well as a number of other military conflicts, began.

At the same time, it is possible that such complaints appeared with the aim of “attributing” the level of training of the Russian military to NATO: as the “FACTS” wrote at the completed exercises “Kavkaz-2020”, Putin’s military men mistakenly knocked out a T-90 tank. In addition, one of the servicemen shot himself from a grenade launcher and became disabled. The apotheosis was the episode with the missile, which the Russian soldiers almost dropped on their heads.

36

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter