For rent for 1050 per month: room of 9 square meters in a house in Rotterdam, where you can shower for a maximum of 5 minutes per day. “I have to think about the environment, right?” says the landlord. But the man who advertises on a housing site that was once started by a student looking for an affordable house cannot get away with that.
Marcel Wijnstekers
Latest update:
21-02-24, 10:11
