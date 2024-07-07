The sofa bed has become an essential piece in many homes due to its versatility and ability to save space. If you are thinking of becoming independent or simply want to optimize the space in your home, a sofa bed is an excellent option, Find out the price and features of an irresistible option offered by Sanborns.

The department store owned by Carlos Slim is offering an incredible sale with a 35% discount on its sofa bed, reducing its price from $21,419 to $13,909. You can even pay it in 6 months with installments of $2,318.17 and Enjoy free shipping so you can order online and receive it in the comfort of your home.

A sofa bed allows you to maximize the use of your space, especially in small apartments or studios. During the day, it functions as a comfortable sofa, and at night, it becomes a bed for you or your guests, and precisely this piece of furniture stands out for its high quality, made of durable materials and designed to offer maximum comfort.

Ideal for those who live in small spaces or are looking for practical solutions for entertaining, the sofa bed offers dual functionality without sacrificing style or comfort. Learn about the features of this piece of furniture that Sanborns sells with flexible payment options.

Features of the Sofa Bed on Sale

◉ High Quality Materials

◉ Made of: Pine wood, foam rubber, linen.

◉ Finish: Grey Color.

◉ Fabric: Cotton with polyester fibers for greater comfort.

◉ Sofa measurements: 183 x 93 x 100 cm.

◉ Bed Dimensions: 183 x 54 x 129 cm.

◉ Opening System: Click clack, very easy to open to make a bed.

◉ Structure: Premium pine wood, kiln-fired and knot-free.

◉ Legs: Natural pine.

◉ Note: Accessories and other furniture in the photos are sold separately.