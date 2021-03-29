Looking for a prisoner who was released by mistake!

British police are searching for a prisoner, who was accidentally released from a prison in west London.

Prisoner William Fernandez was in pretrial detention pending trial on charges of various crimes, including sexual assault.

In addition, the prison administration told London police, last Wednesday, that the 24-year-old had been released by mistake.

The prisoner was due to be tried after he was arrested and accused of sexual assault and possession of a class B narcotic drug, in April of last year.

Police quickly began conducting searches in the area surrounding the prison, as soon as the incident was reported, but it has not been confirmed that it has been seen since.

Police believe he rode on the subway from East Acton on Wednesday, while he was also seen through security cameras on the street as he was walking down Wildstone High Street that night.

The Metropolitan Police said that Fernandez did not have a specific address before his arrest, but that “it is likely that he is in the West London area.”