The Real Madrid he has lost the one who has been the team’s spiritual leader for almost the last decade. Sergio BouquetsIn addition to being captain, he has been the leader of a champion dressing room that has raised, among other things, four Champions since 2014. Its importance was paramount both on and off the pitch, motivating and generating an unusual trust around a naturally winning group.

Without the one of Beds, Madrid must look for a new benchmark. Casemiro Y Carvajal they are planted as the most suitable figures to take the baton. The Brazilian is the strong man of the board, who highly values ​​his ability to sacrifice on the pitch and his unwavering respect for the entity. On the part of Leganés, when he speaks, the dressing room listens. His strength penetrates the squad and he knows perfectly what it means to be a Madrid player and the demands of the fans. Without going further, it was he who laid the first stone for the Valdebebas Sports City together with Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Veterans, for their part, will have weight, but they will start with another role. Marcelo, heir to the bracelet, he plans to stay, but if he does it will be as a substitute and without much relevance on the field. Their role will be more aimed at counseling young people, something in which he is an expert. Similar situation will live Modric, already 35 years old, although the Croatian is another of the most respected players in the dugout. The confidence in him by the coaching staff and the club is blind.

Other players will be leaders, but football players. Benzema (waiting for Mbappe) will continue to be Madrid’s goal man and, therefore, the offensive leader. He is not the type of player who is capable of haranguing the group, pbut yes to take him on the fly with his game as it already demonstrated during almost all the past season. Something similar happens with Courtois, although in this case, under the sticks. In just three years the Belgian he has earned the respect of the group with his saves and he is already one of the most recognizable players on this team.