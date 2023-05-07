Opportunity to legal employment in canada for Mexican citizens: Open vacancy with an attractive salary of $40,000 a month! If you have the goal of finding a job in Canada this 2023, you have time to apply thanks to the agreements of the National Employment Service.

The vacancy available is offered For Mexicans who want to work as foundry operator in a factory specialized in the design, casting and manufacturing of aluminum and metal parts.

The salary offered is 40 thousand Mexican pesos per month. In addition, the company provides benefits such as transportation and health insurance for workers.

This full-time job in Canada has a schedule that will change weekly, in accordance with the call issued by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

He contract for the mexicans selected will be of a determined duration, although the employment portal did not detail for how many months.

If you are interested in applying for this foundry operator position, you have until May 20 to submit your application through the National Employment System.