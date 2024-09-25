The Government of El Salvador, led by Nayib Bukele, has recently released a Call for jobs that aims to attract Colombian talent in various professional areasespecially in the medical and infrastructure sectors.

Among the most requested profiles are specialized doctors in allergology, neurosurgery, gynecology, gastroenterology, oncologic surgery, internal medicine, among many others.

Besides, The profiles required to work in the construction area are: electrical designer, bridge and infrastructure structural designer, highway geometric designer, hydraulic designer, pavement engineer, hydrological engineer and hydrogeological engineer.

Why does the call arise?

According to Blu Radiothe call It is part of a comprehensive transformation strategy for the country’s hospital networkIt also seeks to improve the quality of life and enhance its infrastructure.

This offer comes at a critical time, as The medical sector in Colombia has expressed deep concerns about working conditions and low wagesIn fact, on April 21, the ‘white coat march’ took place, in which members of the Colombian medical staff mobilized to demand better working conditions.

Job opportunities in El Salvador They intend to offer an attractive alternative for those seeking more favorable working conditions within the aforementioned areas.

How to apply?

The first thing you need to do is go to the following link: https://bolsadetrabajo.gob.sv/app/ There you will find all the requested profiles. Find the profile that best fits you and the one you want to apply for. Fill the registration form, In this you will be asked for data such as: first and last names, email, professional accreditation number, passport photo, among others. After that, you will receive some credentials with which you must complete the application. Once the application is completed, you will be contacted to schedule an interview.

On the page you will find other types of data and specific conditions that are required to apply for each position, for example, job purpose, academic training, specific knowledge, behavioral skills profile, previous experience and salary.

Please note that Applications for this call for proposals end on October 20. If you wish to find out more information, we invite you to browse the official website of the El Salvador job exchange.

