Juarez City.- The High Technology Training Center (Cenaltec) today presented the Third Job Fair, aimed at the industrial sector, in which 30 companies will offer 1,500 vacancies to recently graduated students and the general population.

Brenda Aideé Rodríguez Pinales, director of Cenaltec Juárez, stressed that the objective is to train and offer valuable jobs through the link between companies and the Juarez community. “We want to make ourselves known precisely so that people can train or develop some skill,” she added.

Javier Gómez, coordinator of the Desafío Model, explained that the program offers technical training and skill processes for 12 months to young people who apply for a vacancy. “It is important that the community, our students and graduates can have that approach with companies and can really have a high-value job,” he said.

Participating companies include Pegatron, Grupo Maquirenta, Eaton, Aptiv, Foxconn, Confecciones de Juárez, Sunrise, Total Gas, Kyocera, OMA, and Dinámica Internacional del Norte.

The Institute for Innovation and Competitiveness will have a module to promote scholarships abroad. The State Public Security Secretariat will offer some vacancies and the State Attorney General’s Office will facilitate the procedures for obtaining a letter of no criminal record.

Rodríguez Pinales mentioned that they have the support of the State Government, which has granted a subsidy for these programs. The event will take place on Saturday, July 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cenaltec facilities, located at 5961 Barranco Azul Street in the Airport Industrial Park.

Attendees are advised to bring basic printed documents and register at the links available on the Cenaltec Juárez and Desafío Juárez social networks to facilitate access to the fair.